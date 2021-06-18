State Debate: Vaccine, Ron Johnson and Janel Brandtjen stir today's commentary

The Racine Journal Times uses pro golfer Jon Rahm as an example of why you shouldn't whiff on the COVID-19 vaccine. The paper notes that Rahm lost out on a $1.67 million purse when he came down with the disease, testing positive before he completed the two-week period after his second shot. That should be a lesson for us all, the paper editorializes.
Right Wisconsin's James Wigderson isn't impressed with Cong. Glenn Grothman's claim that we'll never hear from Sen. Ron Johnson again. Johnson was banned from YouTube for a week over his false statements about hydroxychloroquine, but Wigderson says let's not get all that excited. In true fashion, Johnson was able to get plenty of space and airtime to express his outrage. He has hardly been silenced, he adds.
Speaking of not being impressed, Blogging Blue's Steve Carlson calls attention to State Rep. Janel Brandtjen's comments that Wisconsin might need an Arizona-like "audit" of its 2020 presidential election. She has jumped the shark, big time, he contends.
Meanwhile, Urban Milwaukee's data wonk, Bruce Thompson, compiles the data and concludes that private election grants to help local clerks get through the pandemic didn't help Joe Biden in 2020. Brandtjen has been using the grants as an excuse for claiming Wisconsin needs the Arizona-style audit.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen calls attention to Wisconsin's Republican Cong. Tom Tiffany's vote against making Juneteenth a national holiday. Once again, Rowen says, Tiffany has voted against minority Americans as he lists examples of other votes Tiffany has cast since going to Congress.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey insists that President Joe Biden's trip on the world stage makes America proud again as he pushes democracy. Once again, he writes, America is becoming serious about the crucial role it must play in world affairs.
Writing on the conservative MacIver Institute blog site, Abbi Debelack congratulates a group of Elmbrook School District parents for successfully getting Critical Race Theory removed from the district's educational curriculum.