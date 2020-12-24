State Debate: Vaccinations can fill Lambeau Field speculates John Torinus

Business blogger John Torinus says it's going to take business leaders to get behind the COVID vaccinations. He believes employers have the right to require vaccinations for their workers, not only to protect others from getting infected, but to protect their businesses as well. As an incentive, he says, the Packers could open the play-offs to employees who have the vaccine. He predicts that could fill Lambeau Field.
The Racine Journal Times isn't so sure that Major League Baseball did the right thing in declaring that the historic Negro League records be included in baseball history along with other Major League records. For sure, baseball had a shameful past when it came to outright segregation, but it can't erase history, the paper contends, and the Negro history records aren't complete.
In a column that appears on Urban Milwaukee, Ruth Conniff explains why former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Shirley Abrahamson mattered. She helped shaped our understanding of the law, she writes, and nurtured a new generation of passionate, committed lawyers.
M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blog site, contends that Congress has served up a $2.3 trillion pork sandwich with the omnibus aid and budget bill it passed this week. He quotes the six Wisconsin Republicans who voted against the package.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen counters that you pay these people $3,300 a week and they balk at your one-time $600 check. Most self-respecting officials at least try not to be on the wrong side of double standards, but not these people.
Blogger Bill Stokes writes a letter to Santa, cautioning him that many of the chimneys he climbs down may be filled with b.s. that came from the manure spreader attached to the back of Air Force One.