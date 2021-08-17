State Debate: Vaccinations, Afghanistan, wolf hunt, critical race theory highlight the commentary

Listen to the doctors and get vaccinated, writes columnist Bill Kaplan in a WisOpinion posting. Kaplan points out how effective the vaccines have been and how those who are unvaccinated continue to contract the virus and making it more dangerous for others around them. We are all Wisconsinites and together we can beat the virus, he adds.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey contends that the Afghanistan government's collapse would have happened anyway, whether it was today or five years from now. Let's face it, ridding the country of Al Qaedda was a plus, but trying to nation build was never in the cards, he asserts.
Commenting on the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board to allow the killing of 300 wolves in Wisconsin during this fall's hunt, Political Environment blogger James Rowen suggests that it and the DNR attach a disclaimer to invitations for public comment that reads: "Any decision by the Department of Natural Resources or its oversight body Wisconsin Natural Resources Board is subject to partisan tampering . . ."
Blogging Blue's Steve Carlson posts a spoof of a supposed blow-up between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his public health officials over coronavirus safeguards in the sunshine state. He says the dispute has reached a boiling point and now violence has broken out in the governor's situation room.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska insists that the city's leftists are electing Republicans statewide with their race shaming and what he claims are far-out views that are tagged on Democrats. He gives a shout out to former Madison Mayor Dave Cieslewicz who also claims that Dems need to consider more than Madison and adopt more center-left policies.
Blogger Bill Stokes compares the U.S pull out of Afghanistan to his own experience in Korea of many years ago. He theorizes that there may never be a right time to pull away from a dogfight, sometimes its just best to watch and listen.
M.D. Kittle of the right-wing blog site, Empower Wisconsin, slams State Sen. Chris Larson for his "ignorant" critical race theory bet. Larson said he was willing to bet that no school district was teaching CRT, but Kittle contends that he loses, citing Burlington as being one of the districts that do.