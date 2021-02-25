State Debate: UW censorship, GOP's future, saving WisconsinEye all on the debate today

The Racine Journal Times complains that the UW-Madison is censoring one of its alumna by scrubbing her comments critical of the university's animal research practices from the school's social media accounts. The paper editorializes that this is censorship by a government body that is illegal under the First Amendment.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey is concerned for the future of the Republican Party, insisting that our democracy needs two strong parties as the country faces huge challenges like climate change and international relations with China and Russia. The Trump wing of the party has to be steered to better shores, he adds.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen charges that Sen. Ron Johnson is extending his running lie that there hadn't been an armed attack on the U.S. Capitol. He performed his profound stupidity on national television by reading into the record a first-person account of the insurrection by a person who admits he isn't sure what he saw, the blogger points out.
The Legislature should hit the pause button, contends CJ Szafir in a Right Wisconsin column. The president of the Institute for Reforming Government claims that the pandemic has forced businesses to reinvent themselves so why shouldn't government do the same?
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska takes a shot at The Capital Times for its editorial in support of the Madison Teachers Inc. insistence not to re-open in-person classes until the district assures all safety precautions have been taken. He says the paper treats the union like it's all powerful.
In an Empower Wisconsin Wisconsin posting, right-winger M.D. Kittle claims that Gov. Tony Evers is shutting out rural Wisconsin from the COVID vaccine. He claims that rural counties aren't getting a fair share of the vaccine even as the state now ranks among the best in the country getting people vaccinated.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy is wondering whether the Legislature will support Wisconsin Eye. He believes the service, which televises legislative hearings and sessions and provide a free front row seat to state government deserves to be saved, but it could be difficult getting this Legislature to help then over a severe financial crisis.