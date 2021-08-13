State Debate: Urban Milwaukee's data wonk tries to answer why the political divide over COVID

Urban Milwaukee's data wonk, Bruce Thompson, asks why it is that the coronavirus vaccine and the wearing of masks have become such an ideological and partisan divide. He concludes that part of the reason is that many Republicans and conservatives have abandoned the mainstream media for alternative sources.
In a WisOpinion column, Lisa Johnson, CEO of BioForward Wisconsin, insists the state's biohealth companies will lose if the U.S. gives up intellectual property rights to the COVID-19 vaccine. She claims that giving up those rights to other countries, something that the Biden administration is thinking of doing, would negatively impact researchers and other biotech workers in the state.
M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite complains that Gov. Tony Evers kills "voter integrity" bills and thumbs his nose at the law. Evers contends that the GOP bills were efforts to overrride the will of the people, Kittle says, adding that instead it is Evers who is thwarting the will of the people.
The Wisconsin Examiner's Ruth Conniff contends that all the nonsense about critical race theory is starting to do real harm. She explains that some states in their zeal to prevent teaching about race would actually punish educators for telling the truth.
Recombobulation Area blogger Dan Shafer comments on the surprising number of Wisconsin voters who say they have no opinion of Wisconsin's U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. He breaks down the results of this week's Marquette University poll to examine who these citizens are who claim they still don't know enough about Johnson to have an opinion.