State Debate: Urban Milwaukee's data wonk claims GOP distorting the real data

Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson describes what he calls the politics of the pandemic. The Republican push to re-open the state depends on distorting the data, he writes, posting several graphs and data tables that belie what GOP legislators contend. We're not at the point yet where it is safe to cancel stay at home, he adds.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Political Environment blogger James Rowen sees the legislative Republicans trying to wrestle more powers away from Gov. Tony Evers as another ploy to undermine workers' interests in favor of big business in the state. Pay attention, the blogger says, and remember their Act 10 and the 2018 lame duck session and what they meant for working people.

Leftie blogger John Peterson posts a Strassburg cartoon on his Democurmudgeon page depicting former Gov. Scott Walker asking for viewers and traffic on his own Twitter account and offering lectures on everything from how to contaminate a state in three years to how to run a presidential campaign in five minutes.