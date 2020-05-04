State Debate: Urban Milwaukee's data wonk claims GOP distorting the real data

Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson describes what he calls the politics of the pandemic. The Republican push to re-open the state depends on distorting the data, he writes, posting several graphs and data tables that belie what GOP legislators contend. We're not at the point yet where it is safe to cancel stay at home, he adds.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen sees the legislative Republicans trying to wrestle more powers away from Gov. Tony Evers as another ploy to undermine workers' interests in favor of big business in the state. Pay attention, the blogger says, and remember their Act 10 and the 2018 lame duck session and what they meant for working people.
Leftie blogger John Peterson posts a Strassburg cartoon on his Democurmudgeon page depicting former Gov. Scott Walker asking for viewers and traffic on his own Twitter account and offering lectures on everything from how to contaminate a state in three years to how to run a presidential campaign in five minutes.
"It's your turn, Joe Biden," posts Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska in a broadside against the presumed Democratic presidential nominee. The blogger insists that it's Biden's hypocrisy that's showing after he excoriates the candidate for being uninspiring and never having achieved anything notable in his public life. He wonders how Donald Trump could have been so lucky to have him as an opponent.
No, we haven't been testing enough, says Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman, pointing to the record high in coronavirus cases in the state and a rising death toll. It's simply too early to relax stay at home rules, the blogger insists.
