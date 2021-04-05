State Debate: Update on Foxconn fund, praise for Barry Alvarez among today's comments

Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy takes a look back at the $100 million venture capital fund that Foxconn announced just three months before Scott Walker was to face voters for another term. The fund, which was promised to support Wisconsin projects, is still there he finds, but in a much different structure.
The Racine Journal Times pens a full-throated thank you to Wisconsin Athletic Director Barry Alvarez who plans to retire soon. Along with Pat Richter, Alvarez by sheer will turned what was a dormant Big Ten program into a power house, the paper says and he deserves to be congratulated for all he did.
Blogger Bill Stokes contends that if Wisconsin was the Suez Canal, it would be permanently blocked by the State Supreme Court. Commenting on the court's decision to declare Gov. Tony Evers' mask orders unlawful, he adds that Wisconsinites may be on their way to recovery, but a greater risk will be to survive this court and the State Legislature.
In a Milwaukee Courier column, State Rep. LaKeishia Myers likens Georgia's new voting regulations to the Jim Crow era poll taxes in the south. Noting how the new law will make it harder and take longer for minorities, in particular, to vote, she explains that time is money and, hence, it will be costly for folks to vote.
We're getting back to normal and sports is leading the way, exalts the La Crosse Tribune. The NCAA tourney, major league baseball and now even the high schools have started a spring football season. Get out and watch some games, the paper admonishes.
Democrats are pining to get a chance to run against U.S. Ron Johnson in 2022, Blogging Blue's Zach Wisniewski comments on a report from Politico. It isn't often that the out party encourages the incumbent from the in party to run for re-election, but this is the case for Johnson, he reports.