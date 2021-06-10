State Debate: Unruly NBA fans and uneducated legislators share today's spotlight

Obnoxious NBA fans should either grow up or go home, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. While of course there's been a lot of frustration built up during the pandemic, the paper continues, we surely haven't devolved into animals, it adds.
Scott Coenen, the exec director of the Wisconsin Conservative Energy Forum, writes in a WisOpinion posting that electric vehicles are here and so, too, is conservative policy. He contends that conservative lawmakers are trying to knock down barriers that hamper free market development of electric vehicles.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey posts an open letter to Wisconsin Republican State Rep. Shae Sortwell over his comparing the Steven Points Children Museum officials to Hitler's dreaded Gestapo. He concludes that the Two Rivers politician might try getting himself educated before making stupid comments.
Noting that Wisconsin Republican legislators have deleted money to replace lead pipes in the state's public water systems and at the same time are refusing to write state standards to remove forever chemicals from the water supply, Political Environment blogger James Rowen suggests a new logo that the party could use.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska notes that his side has a new hero -- U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin III. He says that Republicans now like mavericks, even if that wasn't so with the late Sen. John McCain when he turned coat and voted not to end Obamacare.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy contends that Alex Lasry, one of the candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate, is misleading voters on the minimum wage. Murphy says that his claim to back family supporting jobs distorts the truth.