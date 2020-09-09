State Debate: Unlike Trump, Tommy Thompson governs, says columnist Bill Kaplan

Unlike Donald Trump, Tommy Thompson governs, says columnist Bill Kaplan on WisOpinion. Stepping up in a middle of a pandemic to take the reins at the University of Wisconsin, Thompson is facing the challenges with sound decisions instead of dismissing them as the president has done. Kaplan believes the word "interim" needs to be dropped from the former governor's title.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen insists that Vice President Michael Pence came to Wisconsin and spread manure about Donald Trump's farm policy. He posts a list of Wisconsin farm statistics during Trump's tenure in the White House, none of them flattering.
Democratic consultant Brendan Flanagan, in a WisOpinion column, laments that poll worker shortages risk repeating primary challenges that faced Wisconsin earlier this year. The consultant says what's needed is a more generational mix of workers so that the burden isn't only on older people. More young people need to volunteer.
Blogger Chris Liebenthal comments on the absurdity of two Missouri Donald Trump supporters coming to Kenosha armed with a shotgun, pistol, an AR-15 and lots of ammo. He blames Donald Trump's divisive racial comments for spurring these "gun nuts" to act as vigilantes.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska believes Donald Trump, while he may be a jerk, is right about canceling federal anti-racism training. At the same time, he insists that our schools teach racial hatred with classes called Critical Race Theory that he claims teach that racism is in white people's DNA.
In a MacIver Institute blog, Robert Fassbender, president of the Great Lakes Legal Foundation, takes aim at Atty. Gen. Josh Kahl and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources for "targeting" Wisconsin farmers with the autocratic use of science in determining farm and water policies.
