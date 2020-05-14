State Debate: Ungrateful U.S. airlines, Trump's mental meltdown, Evers' powers lead the debate

The airlines show no gratitude to the American taxpayers who fly, protests the Racine Journal Times. You'd think, the paper editorializes, that after receiving a taxpayer bailout the airlines would start refunding flyers for cancelled flights and other changes because of the coronavirus crisis. But, you'd be wrong, the paper points out.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey claims that Donald Trump's mental meltdown is playing out in slow motion before the nation. He points to Trump's blow up earlier in the week when an Asian American reporter for CBS News asked him what he considered was an impolite question. Trump told her to ask China and when she asked him why he would say that to her specifically, he went into a meltdown only a child would do, Humphrey says.
In a blog on the right-wing Empower Wisconsin site, Madison developer Terrence Wall proclaims it's time to stand up for your rights. He says to Tony Evers "sorry buddy" but your powers have run out and he condemns police for breaking up a Bible study group in one of his buildings. It's time to stand up for our rights, the right to survive, he adds.
Business blogger John Torinus isn't as hostile to the governor. He says Evers has shown some encouraging progress during the pandemic and it is still too soon to assume we're safe in Wisconsin. But, he does add that the crisis has shown that Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have been wrong about big businesses. We need them healthy if we're going to have a good economy, he says.
Scott Walker gives Tony Evers a fiscal salute, although unintentionally, believes Political Environment blogger James Rowen. Walker joined two other former Republican governors to congratulate states that had squirreled away money and are now better off during the health crisis. Rowen notes that it was Evers who vetoed the Republican Legislature's plan to spend $392 in tax cuts last year, money that will come in mighty handy this year. Walker probably forgot that, Rowen writes.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska sees mischief afoot in many places these days. He questions the Progressive magazine about its report that 72 voters contracted Covid-19 during the April 7th election. He accuses Meet the Press' Chuck Todd of misquoting Atty. Gen. Bill Barr. He wonders about the judge in the Michael Flynn case. Go sell crazy somewhere else, he says.
Catch the latest in Opinion
