State Debate: Ungrateful U.S. airlines, Trump's mental meltdown, Evers' powers lead the debate

The airlines show no gratitude to the American taxpayers who fly, protests the Racine Journal Times. You'd think, the paper editorializes, that after receiving a taxpayer bailout the airlines would start refunding flyers for cancelled flights and other changes because of the coronavirus crisis. But, you'd be wrong, the paper points out.

Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey claims that Donald Trump's mental meltdown is playing out in slow motion before the nation. He points to Trump's blow up earlier in the week when an Asian American reporter for CBS News asked him what he considered was an impolite question. Trump told her to ask China and when she asked him why he would say that to her specifically, he went into a meltdown only a child would do, Humphrey says.