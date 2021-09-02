State Debate: U.S. must accept Afghans, says Racine paper; Murphy says Evers having trouble finding running mate

The United States must give refuge to Afghans fleeing the Taliban, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. The United States is a nation filled with immigrants, the paper goes on, and while stating that, of course, there has to be a vetting process, there is simply no excuse for turning away any Afghans who helped fight for democracy.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy writes that Gov. Tony Evers' search for a lieutenant governor to run with him, replacing Mandela Barnes who is vying for the U.S. Senate, has hit a snag. His top choices to join him on the ticket don't appear to be interested, Murphy contends.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen, while wondering if anyone is listening, writes that climate change sirens are going off everywhere. He references a new study that shows air pollution alone is taking an average of 2.2 years off worldwide life expectancy.
While agreeing that the number of unvaccinated people is a national crisis, UW Health professor Tiffany Green writes on the Wisconsin Examiner's site that punishing the unvaccinated is the wrong medicine for COVID-19. She says there are many reasons some people aren't vaccinated, mainly because of being unable to access health facilities and the continued beat of misinformation that scares many.
The conservative think tank Badger Institute posts an opinion piece by Whitefish Bay tax attorney Jay Miller who contends this is the last call to save Milwaukee's schools. He insists the district's school board needs to be dismantled and a qualified educator hired to lead who isn't a pawn of the Milwaukee Teachers' union.
The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign names the Republican State Leadership Committee its influence peddler for September of 2021. WDC notes that the committee has spent more than $6 million in the past decade on independent expenditures and phony issue ads on behalf of GOP-supported candidates.
Blogger Bill Stokes concocts a barroom story involving Republicans Ron Johnson, Robin Vos and Michael Gableman. They walk into a bar and order drinks resembling their political positions. It ends with Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz pouring water on them just as she did to the Wicked Witch.