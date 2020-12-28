State Debate: Two GOP legislators don't believe Dems are Americans, says John Peterson

Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson calls out two Wisconsin Republican legislators -- Jeff Mursau and David Steffen -- for joining the Trump "cultist culture" in trying yet again to throw out the results of the presidential election in Wisconsin, Arizona, Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania. To them, he says, Democratic voters aren't truly American.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Miurphy tackles the bizarre police chief situation in Wisconsin's largest city. It seems that we may now have as many chiefs, he writes, as he explains how it has come to this and predicts how it will eventually all turn out.
Meanwhile, Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson takes another look at Wisconsin's results in the presidential election and concludes that Trump was actually defeated by Trump. He's wrong to blame fraud, it was actually the voters who had skipped 2016 and then decided in 2020 that they had seen enough of him and turned out to make sure he would be gone.
Blogger Bill Stokes has several observations about his first "zoom" Christmas. He suspects that some of his family members are muting him whenever he talks too much. He's hoping for a Christmas with real hugs and kisses by this time next year.