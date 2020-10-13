State Debate: Twitter's decency, mask mandate suit, Barrett confirmation all get debated today

The Racine Journal Times editorializes that Twitter needs to suspend users who threaten death or other atrocities on others. The paper notes that it has removed tweets that wished Donald Trump ill when he came down with the Covid virus, but it has done nothing about death and violence threats wished upon members of Congress, Muslims and others. It shouldn't have taken tweets wishing the worst for Trump for Twitter to finally show some basic decency.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen lauds St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge R. Michael Waterman for refusing to negate Gov. Evers' mask mandate, telling state legislators that if they want to end it they should do it themselves. He realized that Republican leaders were trying to evade their responsibility by hoping a court would declare the mandate illegal.
On WisOpinion, columnist Bill Kaplan points out that with the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court before Nov. 10th could mean the end of the Affordable Care Act smack dab in the middle of a pandemic. He points to Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson's role in the drama.
Also on WisOpinion, arch conservative village of Thiensville president Van Mobley sees Donald Trump winning Wisconsin by an even bigger margin than he did in 2016. He claims the experts are all wrong because they live and work in Dane County.
Right Wisconsin's James Wigderson, however, writes that Trump really needs more "WOW" to win, meaning huge votes out of Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington Counties, typically GOP strongholds. He worries that recent polling shows that Republicans don't have the power in those counties they once had.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson claims that Wisconsin Republicans don't mind destroying Wisconsin's economy so that they can blame Gov. Tony Evers during the 2022 election. He suspects that's the reason why they refuse to take the pandemic seriously, knowing that if it isn't under control, the state's economy will falter. So what if hundreds die?, he adds.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska lashes out at Joe Biden for not revealing his stand on adding seats to the U.S. Supreme Court if he's elected. We don't deserve to know, Blaska says of the Democratic candidate, adding that unlike what Trump did in 2016 Biden won't provide a list of who he might consider for the court.
Writing for the Milwaukee Independent, Reggie Jackson says he can't find any common ground with racists. He says he's sick and tired of people telling him to find common ground with those on the other side. He points out that not all racists are the same, wearing KKK hoods or swastika tatoos.
