State Debate: Tuesday's election stalemate has the bloggers in an uproar

RightWisconsin's James Wigderson calls for Wisconsin to delay Tuesday's election now, but insists that it not be done the way Evers wants with mail ballots to all registered voters. But, in the same post, the GOP chair of the state Elections Commission argues that we can't let fear and panic delay our democracy.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Political Environment blogger James Rowen lambastes a "dismissive" Assembly Speaker Robin Vos over the legislative Republicans' refusal to meet on Gov. Tony Evers' suggestion to postpone Tuesday's election and allow for mail-in voting by late May. He accuses the speaker of initiating a line of ignorant, uninformed and insulting callousness with his insistence that voting places will be safe.