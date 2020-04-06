State Debate: Tuesday's election stalemate has the bloggers in an uproar

RightWisconsin's James Wigderson calls for Wisconsin to delay Tuesday's election now, but insists that it not be done the way Evers wants with mail ballots to all registered voters. But, in the same post, the GOP chair of the state Elections Commission argues that we can't let fear and panic delay our democracy.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen lambastes a "dismissive" Assembly Speaker Robin Vos over the legislative Republicans' refusal to meet on Gov. Tony Evers' suggestion to postpone Tuesday's election and allow for mail-in voting by late May. He accuses the speaker of initiating a line of ignorant, uninformed and insulting callousness with his insistence that voting places will be safe.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey, who has insisted that the election must take place as scheduled, nevertheless posts a reader's suggestion on how it could be more safe it voters didn't nave to sign the poll book. Humphrey also like the idea of the National Guard helping out and wonders why elected officials don't help out, too.
Meanwhile, Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska cites a Wall Street Journal columnist who questions the wisdom of ordering people to stay home during the coronavirus crisis, wondering if we're aiding the virus to attack the most vulnerable when if people were out it might hasten the immunity to the disease.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson deconstructs a guest column written by former governor Scott Walker over the weekend urging a vote for the man he appointed to the state Supreme Court, Dan Kelly. Peterson notes the ex-governor's claim that Kelly's opponent, Jill Karofsky, is "open about her progressive politics" and wonders who's been a bigger partisan than Kelly himself.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman reacts to Donald Trump's firing of the inspector general who sent on the whistleblower's complaint about Trump trying to coerce Ukraine into investigating Joe Biden. He equates the firing with the sacking of the Navy captain who sounded the alarm about COVID-19 cases on his ship. It's Trump revenge x 2, he says.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!