State Debate: Trump's winning ways, Racine's outdoor eating, jettisoning Scot Ross highlight the debate

The Racine Journal Times is happy that the mayor and city council agreed to waive outdoor seating fees so local restaurants could expand onto the sidewalks to increase their seating capacity. To a starving dog, even a bone looks like a full supper dish, the paper quips.

Political Environment blogger James Rowen points out that Donald Trump, as he signed yet another executive order, this one on police procedures, couldn't do it without bashing former President Obama. Interestingly, Trump used to chide Obama for signing executive orders, Rowen says, yet he has exceeded the former president in doing what he once claimed were power grabs.