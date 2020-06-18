State Debate: Trump's winning ways, Racine's outdoor eating, jettisoning Scot Ross highlight the debate

The Racine Journal Times is happy that the mayor and city council agreed to waive outdoor seating fees so local restaurants could expand onto the sidewalks to increase their seating capacity. To a starving dog, even a bone looks like a full supper dish, the paper quips.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen points out that Donald Trump, as he signed yet another executive order, this one on police procedures, couldn't do it without bashing former President Obama. Interestingly, Trump used to chide Obama for signing executive orders, Rowen says, yet he has exceeded the former president in doing what he once claimed were power grabs.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey, with a hint of sarcasm, says there's so much "winning" with Donald Trump. He recounts a speech Trump made during the 2016 campaign that his administration would do so much winning that people would get tired of it. He then goes on to present a list of how Trump has done just the opposite.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska notes that the Madison school district headquarters was vandalized by protesters this week. "F" words and "Cops Eat S***" were scrawled on the building. Yet another chapter in their lawlessness, the blogger declares.
M.D. Kittle, chief blogger for the right wing Empower Wisconsin website, insists that Scot Ross, who attended his first meeting of the Ethics Commission this week after being appointed to the board by then State Sen. Jenifer Schilling, needs to go. Kittle says Ross' partisan vitriol at the meeting is proof he shouldn't be on the board and he suggests a way Republicans can get him ousted.
The Badger Institute's website presents a pro and con on requiring cursive to be taught in Wisconsin schools. Four writers discuss where the line should be drawn on the controversial issue.
