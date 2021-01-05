State Debate: Trump's outrage and Ron Johnson's fealty set off the commentators

Cafreinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey posts a number of front pages from Monday's newspapers heralding the Donald Trump calls to Georgia's secretary of state demanding that he find 11,780 votes to swing the state's election to him in the eleventh hour. Has Trump finally reached as low as he can go?, he asks.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska has finally seen enough of Donald Trump. He says the Ukraine phone call was not an impeachable offense, but the call to Georgia's secretary of state definitely is. The headline on his posting says Make America Paraguay again.
Blogging Blue's Zach Wisniewski highlights Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson's appearance on "Meet the Press" over the weekend in which the show's host, Chuck Todd, calls him an arsonist. The blogger says Johnson should be ashamed of himself for challenging the electoral votes this week, but, unfortunately, he has no shame.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen adds that Wisconsin has got to make sure that Johnson doesn't get a third term representing the state in the Senate. He's obviously not looking for votes in the state's two largest cities because he's been willing to overturn the voting there. But how can rural Wisconsin vote for a person of his caliber?, he asks.
Veteran political columnist Bill Kaplan, in a WisOpinion piece, kicks off the new year with examples of bipartisanship among some of the country's leaders these past few weeks. He's hoping that this will extend to legislative Republicans and Gov. Tony Evers as well to make it a happier new year.
In an Urban Milwaukee column, businessman John Torinus assesses the Trump presidency and can't find much to cheer about. He notes his success in appointing conservative federal judges and justices, but beyond that there isn't much to say except that he left a lot of chaos behind.
The Racine Journal Times notes that retailers have come to accept that returns of merchandise after Christmas is a cost of doing business and this year they have seemed to roll out the red carpet welcoming them. The paper editorializes that a billion dollars in returns is but a blip of the $171 billion in online sales.
Blogger Bill Stokes recalls an incident on the farm where he grew up when while herding pigs, one of the swine wound up dumping his sister in a pile of manure. These days before the presidential inauguration in Washington remind him of that incident, he says, and he wonders how many of those politicians fighting the election will wind up in a pile of manure?