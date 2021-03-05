State Debate: Trump's economy, Fiserv CEO's salary, Janet Bewley's remarks all make the debate

Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson puts together charts and graphs to show that Donald Trump's four years in office produced the worst economy of any administration since World War II. He adds that it can't be blamed on the pandemic because it was his bungled reaction to the crisis that helped tank the economy.
Also on Urban Milwaukee, Bruce Murphy says that Fiserv had the most overpaid CEO. He cites a new study that shows Jeffery Yabuki was paid $27.6 million last year, $13.8 million more than he deserves. His salary running the firm that owns the naming rights to the Milwaukee Bucks' arena is 428 times more than its average worker, Murphy says the study points out.
"Free-dumb" in Texas and Mississippi, blogs Gregory Humphrey on Caffeinated Politics. Humphrey says he agrees with President Joe Biden's reaction to the governors of those two states ending mask orders and opening up 100% while the pandemic is still upon us. But, he disagrees with Biden's assessment that officials who do that are guilty of Neanderthal thinking. That's an insult to Neanderthals, he says.
Right Wisconsin's James Wigderson claims that State Sen. Janet Bewley, the Democratic leader in the Senate, has provided the first clip that will be used against all other Democrats in 2022's elections by saying that people who are opposed to raising taxes aren't smart.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen believes that Wisconsin's U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is on pace to replace Texas Sen. Ted Cruz as the most hated senator in Congress. Rowen contends that Johnson, who he nicknames "the stuntman," is Cruz without the charisma.
Now that he's had his two coronavirus vaccines, Blogger Bill Stokes is looking for what he calls a b.s. vaccine to protect him and others from the b.s. being continually spouted by so many of our politicians. He says Ted Cruz obviously already has the shot because of how he's been able to fend off the many personal insults from Donald Trump and still be in awe of Trump.
M.D. Kittle, the main man at the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blog, charges that Madison Teachers Inc. was planning an illegal sick-in to protest resuming in-person classes. Claiming to have uncovered an email that confirmed this charge, Kittle says that when MTI was confronted, it threatened to sue Empower Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty for making a false claim. It wasn't false, Kittle maintains.