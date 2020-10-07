State Debate: Trump's dismissal of coronavirus danger is declared offensive

Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey says he's offended by Donald Trump's comments that you shouldn't be afraid of the virus -- that while 714 Wisconsinites are in the hospital suffering from the infection. Just one more reason we need to remove this stain from the White House, he adds.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman is upset that Wisconsin Republicans claim to be supportive of wearing masks, but try to use the courts to overturn the governor's mandate to wear them. He notes they claim the governor has overstepped his bounds, but don't lift a finger to deal with the pandemic themselves.
Meanwhile, Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy complains that former Wisconsin attorney and now judge Brad Schimel refuses to quarantine even after being exposed to someone who has come down with Covid-19. Schimel is a mask opponent, Murphy writes, and attorneys appearing before him are concerned.
The Janesville Gazette splits on two school referendums facing voters in its school district on Nov. 3. It endorses a "yes" vote on the first question which seeks extra money for replacing heating systems and adding safety measures to the schools. It says "no" to a second question that would authorize the district to exceed levy limits in each of the next four years.
Noting that the pandemic has resulted in the cancellation of another big Racine celebration, the annual holiday parade, the Journal Times calls on Racine citizens to support downtown businesses now more than ever. No parade is another severe blow for struggling businesses, the paper adds, and if you want to see them stick around, you best support them with your business.
The Kenosha News reminds its readers to get their flu shots. The coronavirus crisis is enough of a problem without exacerbating it with big common flu outbreaks, the paper warns.
