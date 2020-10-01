State Debate: Trump's business failures, the crazy debate, mask mandate all on today's agenda

Business blogger John Torinus wonders if Donald Trump's massive tax avoidance will hurt him in red counties. He answers that you would think it would in Wisconsin counties like Washington, Ozaukee and Waukesha, traditional GOP strongholds. You would think voters in the Milwaukee suburbs wouild be troubled by his business failures, he adds.
After watching the debate, Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey can't fathom how roughly 40 percent of the population can believe that Donald Trump is a leader or presidential. He asks which of these two men would you invite to your dinner table.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska says Donald Trump won on the issues during Tuesday night's debate, but lost it anyway. The president was petulant, angry and unlikeable, he writes. While Joe Biden showed he is not senile, he flubbed on several issues, Blaska insists.
Coming right at you La Crosse and Green Bay, warns Political Environment blogger James Rowen over Donald Trump's scheduled visits to the two cities Saturday. Following his dictator-like debate performance, Trump is once again defying health protocols smack into two cities experiencing huge outbreaks of the virus, Rowen writes.
Stung by criticism of his committee's report on the Biden family connections in Ukraine, Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson insists in a Fox News column that the report conveys a lot of new information about its corrupt connection to foreign oligarchs. He posts the complete report inviting all to see.
The Racine Journal Times complains that the city's coronavirus rules that require private schools that are participating in sports to practice and play outside of the city don't make sense. While Racine public schools have postponed football, soccer and some other sports, Catholic and Lutheran schools are competing. How is it safer to bus them outside the city?, the paper asks.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy wonders if Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is scared of the voters. He and other GOP legislators condemn Gov. Tony Evers' mask mandate extension, but they won't override it as the law allows, he says and then asks "why?"
