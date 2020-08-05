State Debate: Trump runs against his own party's support for mail-in voting, says John Torinus

Business blogger John Torinus says Donald Trump is running against the GOP grain by continually trashing voting by mail and contending that the November election ought to be postponed. He points out that ground level Republicans favor voting by mail, even as the president keeps insisting it will bring fraud.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson blasts the Wisconsin Republicans' crazy argument that you have a right to make your own medical decisions -- yes, even if it puts other people at risk. He quotes GOP Sen. Alberta Darling and Republican Sheriff Dennis Stuart who insist that the state shouldn't make you wear a mask, whether people get sick or not.
Empower Wisconsin's M.D. Kittle writes that Republican legislators are hearing from constituents that they want the Tony Evers' "unconstitutional" mask mandate overturned and promptly. He notes that polls show support for the Evers' mandate, but the politicians are hearing differently from the people they represent.
The Racine Journal Times calls for more support for municipal clerks to make sure this coming fall's elections are safe and all votes get counted. We can't have a repeat of this spring's fiasco, the paper editorializes, and we need to act now to make sure that the deluge of mail ballots are counted.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman adds that municipalities are still looking for poll workers. He urges those who would like to help during the November balloting to get in touch with their local clerk's office.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen notes that the hounds are once again allowed to run unleashed as hunters train them for the upcoming bear season and that puts them right into bloody encounters with wolves. Rowen writes that he has been following this sad sacrifice for years and he deplores the fact that the DNR reimburses the hunters for hounds that are killed or injured.
