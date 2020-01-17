State Debate: Trump alone on ballot; advice for sports' parents; nasty Cap Times all in the commentary

Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson notes that both parties are guilty of making sure Donald Trump has no Republican opposition in the presidential preference primary. While GOP selectors didn't want Trump to have any opposition, the Democrats thought that was just fine because then it would keep more voters in their column on election day when other crucial contests are up, he speculates.
In a piece for the conservative website Empower Wisconsin, builder/developer Terrance Wall contends that Democratic presidential nomination candidate Elizabeth Warren isn't telling the whole truth about her Medicare-for-All plan. Wall claims it will cost much more than she admits.
The Madison Water Utility's public information officer, Amy Barrilleaux, responds to an Isthmus story about the city's drinking water in which she praises the utility's work in keeping the city's water safe. She insists Madison is at the forefront on keeping chemicals out of the supply.
The MacIver Institute features a guest column from Milwaukee conservative radio talk show host Dan O'Donnell, who insists the Wisconsin's 4th District Court of Appeals has exacerbated Wisconsin's constitutional crisis by staying a circuit court decision to fine members of the elections commission because they failed to immediately purge election polls.
Capital Times gets called on its nastiness, insists Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska, citing the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty's reaction to a Mike Konopacki cartoon that accompanied editor emeritus Dave Zweifel's column on Wednesday. He points to an editorial titled "Trump and his toadies" and the fact that the paper never endorsed Tommy Thompson as further proof of its nastiness.
Ron Johnson again plays the demagogue, insists Political Environment blogger James Rowen. The blogger insists the Wisconsin U.S. senator has been on a roll with his "hypocrisies' and "red baiting" in a number of different venues over the past several days.
The Racine Journal Times insists that sports parents should make a New Year's resolution to take a deep breath and quit berating the officials at their kids' sporting events. The paper says parents' actions are making it tough to get referees and umpires these days. Without them, it warns, there will be no games.