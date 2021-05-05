State Debate: Transgender 'grandstanding,' derailed teachers' unions share today's commentary

The Racine Journal Times declares that the Wisconsin Legislature is attacking a handful of teenagers with a bill to ban transgender athletes from competing in girls' or women's sports in the state. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos knows full well the bill isn't going anywhere because the governor has vowed to veto it, yet like Republican legislators in other states they feel the need to grandstand.
Speaking of Robin Vos, Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson complains that the Republican legislative leader is still blaming teachers' unions even ten years after the passage of Act 10. Vos insists that newly elected state superintendent of public instruction Jill Underly is beholden to the teachers' unions, but didn't Vos and company essentially destroy those unions with Act 10?, Peterson asks.
And speaking of legislative Republicans, Political Environment blogger James Rowen contends they have remade Wisconsin into a human shooting range. He points to the shooting at the Oneida casino over the weekend. Because the GOP legislators refused to consider gun safety measures proposed by Gov. Tony Evers, the shooter was allowed to obtain firearms. And they still refuse to consider expanding background checks, he writes.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey argues that the nation's student loan problem needs to take center stage. Student loans now represent 40 percent of consumer debt, he notes, adding that it is damaging the economy, not to mention young lives.
M.D. Kittle, the right-wing Empower Wisconsin's chief blogger, insists that there is growing discrimination in governmental programs -- against white people. He champions a lawsuit by the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty against a federal program directing aid to African-American farmers.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska weighs in on the Aaron Rodgers vs. Green Bay Packers controversy, writing that he doesn't believe it's about the money. No, he wants to win another Super Bowl, he adds, and the Packers need to make sure he is surrounded by players who can do just that.
Blogger Bill Stokes, noting that the Supreme Court years ago decided that corporations are people, suggests that like people they get out and enjoy the emerging spring. But, since they can't, he declares that they really aren't people after all.