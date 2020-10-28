State Debate: Torinus calls Foxconn more politics than business; Free food at polling sites blasted

Foxconn is more politics than business, contends business blogger John Torinus. At the bottom of the debacle is flawed strategic thinking in both the White House and in the previous governor's mansion, he insists, adding that it shouldn't have taken so long for them to realize the corporation's executives aren't reliable.
M.D. Kittle, chief writer for the conservative Empower Wisconsin blog, contends that groups giving out free food at Milwaukee early voting sites are breaking the law. He checked with the State Elections Board which told him that even if they aren't pushing a particular candidate it's still illegal to be within 100 feet of the polling place. Fries with your vote?, he asks.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen posts his definition of chutzpah and points to Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald. He notes the Republican leader has been doing nothing for six months and taking his pay in his legislative job, but in his campaign ads for the Congressional seat he's running for, he encourages voters to elect him because he knows how to get things done.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman notes that Joe Biden is coming to Wisconsin Friday and comments, "It's about freakin' time." Heinzelman says he's been calling for the Democratic presidential candidate to spend more time in the Badger state for the past several weeks.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska sees a conspiracy on the part of the mainstream media for not digging into the Hunter Biden influence peddling "scandal." He chides everyone from the Washington Post to National Public Radio for not making a big deal out of the Biden "discoveries" on a laptop left in a tech shop. They're all working to get Joe over the finish line, he asserts.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey says he has a smile on his face after driving down John Nolen Drive and seeing that workers are once again placing the holiday lights display at Olin Turville Park. It's good to see that this tradition is continuing despite all.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!