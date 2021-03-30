State Debate: Tony Evers' vaccine job lauded, Georgia Republicans slammed

The Racine Journal Times now believes that the Tony Evers' administration is doing quite well in administering the COVID-19 vaccination process. The paper notes that on Jan. 10th it published an editorial critical of the rollout, but is happy that things have now turned completely around.
In a WisOpinion column, Bill Kaplan praises U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin for standing up for retirees. He points to her efforts to provide relief for troubled pension funds in the American Rescue Plan, pointing out that it will save retirement benefits for more than 22,000 Wisconsin citizens.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson points out that it was only a few years ago that Republicans in Georgia hailed the fact that no IDs would be required to vote absentee. But, then young people and people of color started voting absentee and the party did a 180-degree turn by instituting a tough ID requirement in the future.
You have to hand it to Georgia Republicans, says Channel 3000's Bill Wineke, when they decide to go full fascist they don't fool around. They managed to pass a massive voting suppression bill in one afternoon and then have it immediately signed into law by the governor. He suggests that's what they do in Russia.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey is happy to see that President Joe Biden isn't playing a political game with the migrants at the border that so many Republicans like Ted Cruz and Ron Johnson are doing. He hails Biden's empathy for the children caught in the border mess.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska contends that Madison kids can thank Scott Walker, Robin Vos and other Republicans for making Kaleem Caire's One City School a reality, pointing out that they engineered an end around the Madison school board by granting charter school authorization to the UW-Madison which Caire was able to use.