State Debate: Tony Evers' mask mandate brings out all the bloggers

The dystopian future is here in Wisconsin, claims Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson, citing the Republican legislators' response to Gov. Tony Evers' mask mandate and vowing to come into session to overturn it. What am I missing here?, he asks, since wearing a mask doesn't limit businesses and harm the economy, which was the GOP mantra during the fight to overturn the governor's stay at home orders in April.
The right-wing MacIver Institute, posting on Right Wisconsin, contends that counties are under reporting negative tests results and the state's health department is behind in counting them, too. It cites Waukesha County's backlog as an example and contends that this is leading to the reporting of higher infection rates than actually exist.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen contends that Wisconsin Republican leader Scott Fitzgerald has become Covid-19's best friend. Fitzgerald, who immediately pledged to overturn the mask mandate, cares more about taking away the governor's powers than saving lives in the midst of a health pandemic, Rowen argues.
Meanwhile, Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey insists that conservatives need to be rebuked over their stance on mask wearing and cites the nation's economy as why. The continued push back on enacting safety requirements to bring the rate of infections down has led to incredible and historic economic loss, he writes.
Blogger Chris Liebenthal adds that the "law and order" Republican's reaction to the mask mandate shows them to be surrendering their false claim to be the pro-life party. He notes the irony that while Scott Fitzgerald wants an immediate end to the mandate, his colleague, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, has been more quiet. Perhaps, he adds, Vos might be worried about this fall's election and a possible public blowback.
Empower Wisconsin's M.D. Kittle reports with glee that many Wisconsin law enforcement officers won't enforce "genius" Gov. Tony Evers' mask mandate. He contends that the mask mandate has been put into effect by the same politicians who have spent the past two months running down law enforcement.
