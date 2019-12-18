State Debate: Tony Evers could sink Foxconn deal, claims blogger; While poor suffer, legislators bask, charges another

M. D. Kittle, writing on the conservative Empower Wisconsin website, asks if Gov. Tony Evers could sink the Foxconn deal. Kittle is upset that Evers and his Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation have questioned Foxconn's new plans that they warn could make the huge tech conglomerate ineligible to get tax subsidies from the state. He hints that Foxconn may just pull up stakes.
While Wisconsin legislative Republicans refuse to provide funds for homeless people and have famously fought increasing the minimum wage and made it tougher to get food stamps, they are busy looking after themselves, says Political Environment blogger James Rowen. He points to an increase in legislators' per diem payments engineered by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos.
The conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty posts on the RightWisconsin site its explanation of what the ruling by an Ozaukee County judge on purging voter registration lists really means. It protects the integrity of our elections, it claims.
Writing on his Dom's Domain blog, Dominique Paul Noth suggests that even Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell won't be able to wash away the stain if Donald Trump is impeached by the House. Noth suggests that McConnell is trying to make the impeachment seem like a triviality, but he won't succeed.
The Racine Journal Times is hopeful that Congress will enact legislation before the end of this week that will end "surprise" medical bills that stem from out-of-network care. Those medical bills, sometimes in the thousands of dollars, are often incomprehensible, the paper maintains, and a compromise announced a few days ago promises to get a handle on them by establishing guidelines. Congress now needs to pass it, the Journal Times insists.
Dan Benson, writing on the Bradley Foundation-supported Badger Institute site, suggests that Wisconsin taxpayers will be tabbed to pay for the 2020 National Democratic Convention in Milwaukee. He claims that Democrats have a track record of leaving unpaid bills following their conventions.