Political Environment blogger James Rowen is happy that Tony Evers has replaced Scott Walker in the governor's office. While Walker scrubbed all mention of climate change and global warming from state websites, Evers took a big step last week in announcing a task force to develop a strategy to deal with climate change, Rowen notes.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska joins the debate over the firing of a Madison West high school security guard who told a student to quit calling him the "n-word." This should not get you fired, says Blaska, and he posts comments made by educator Kaleem Caire who condemned the firing as being unjust and lacking common sense.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman sees at least a half dozen candidates vying to replace Chris Abele as Milwaukee County executive. He predicts that whoever wins next spring's contest will be county exec for as long as he or she wants.
Will Flanders, who is the conservative Wisconsin Institute on Law and Liberty's chief advocate for private voucher schools, insists that a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel story overstates the cost of voucher schools to taxpayers. In a Right Wisconsin blog, Flanders contends the paper constantly misleads readers on the private school impact on state education aids.
Meanwhile, One Wisconsin Now issues a release that more than 81% of students getting taxpayer-paid vouchers attended a private school last year, which it says is proof that parents aren't switching from public to private schools, but availing themselves of the free taxpayer money, which now totals more than $350 million.