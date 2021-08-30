State Debate: Tommy is right, GOP legislators are wrong, editorializes state's Gannett papers

Tommy Thompson is right, Republican lawmakers shouldn't be micromanaging the UW's response to the COVID crisis, says the editorial board of the state's Gannett-owned newspapers. The Legislature is not the executive branch of government, the editorial points out. There would be no less precedent for Big Government than to allow legislators to interfere to run things, it adds.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson calls State Sen. Van Wanggaard, a Racine Republican, a liar over his claim that Gov. Tony Evers failed Kenosha during last summer's rioting in the southeast Wisconsin city. You have to wonder what Van Wanggard also made up in his 30 years in law enforcement?, Peterson asks.
Recombobulation Area blogger Dan Shafer wonders what's next for the Milwaukee mayor's race now that Tom Barrett has been nominated to be an ambassador in the Biden administration. Shafer takes a look at who might run and their chances of winning a race after Barrett is confirmed.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey writes that the Waukesha School District proves why political purity is rot. He notes that the district has again made Wisconsin a national embarrassment as it decides to opt out of a federal program that funds free and reduced-cost lunches to all students. The only school district in the state's decision to opt out is a purely political one, engineered by Republicans on the board who oppose government programs, he adds.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska insists that President Joe Biden has no True North on his compass. What does this man stand for?, Blaska blogs. He was for nation building before he was against it, the blogger contends. He has no direction like a rolling stone, he adds.
What happened to fix-the-damn-roads Tony?, asks M.D. Kittle in another broadside at the governor on the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blog site. Coming up to nearly three years in Evers' term, the blogger contends, the state is still given a D- on the condition of its roads.
Blogger Bill Stokes insists that calling anti-maskers and anti-vaxxers dumber than rocks is as pointless as trying to revive roadkill. They are what they are, he insists, and by their own doing may pose disposal problems for themselves since they could reduce 100,000 predicted COVID deaths to 50,000 if they'd just follow medical advice.