State Debate: Tommy for president, declares columnist Bill Kaplan

In a WisOpinion posting, columnist Bill Kaplan proclaims "Tommy for president." The columnist says that Tommy Thompson's performance leading the University of Wisconsin on an interim appointment clearly shows that he should be the Regents' choice when it names a new president in the coming weeks. He not only has capably led the UW, but he is extremely popular and can work with either side when making decisions.
Meanwhile, in an Urban Milwaukee column, John Torinus says that Thompson is right on in calling for a blue ribbon commission to explore the future of the UW system. Torinus lists the number of issues facing the university that need addressing and he laments the lack of traction Thompson's ideas have gotten from state leaders. The status quo isn't an option any longer, he insists.
In a Milwaukee Independent column, Pardeep Kaleka, the director of the Interfaith Conference of Greater Milwaukee, observes how the world and the U.S. have changed since the events of 9/11. He says people need to reflect on those changes and how vitriol has replaced a coming together of Americans following the terrorist attacks.
What next will Joe Biden get tough on asks Dominique Paul Noth on his Dom's Domain Politics blog? How about climate change, he answers himself. It's become as silly to deny climate change, he writes, as it is to pretend the COVID vaccines don't work.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska contends that America continues to self segregate based on politics. He notes that some companies are threatening to leave Texas because of its new abortion law and points to Chicago inviting Texas' businesses to relocate there, trading, he says, the tyranny of Texas for the shooting gallery that is Chicago.
The Racine Journal Times is upset over the news that the Los Angeles Police Department has for the past six years been collecting social media information from every citizen with which it interacts. This amounts to a jumbo fishing expedition that needs to be stopped, the paper editorializes.