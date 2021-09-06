State Debate: Tommy and Nass, the old and new GOP on display, says the Beloit Daily News

The old and new Wisconsin Republican Party goes on display, says the Beloit Daily News in an editorial that notes the argument between former GOP Gov. Tommy Thompson and State Sen. Steve Nass, a leading critic of the University of Wisconsin now presided over by Thompson. The paper says that today Thompson is out of step with his party and that, says the Daily News, is unfortunate.
Lunacy lives in the recall movement against California Gov. Gavin Newsom, says Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. The reason for the recall is that some California voters don't like to wear face masks and they've rallied behind what he calls political jokers who have finessed their way on the ballot.
Empower Wisconsin's M.D. Kittle posts a blog pointing out a recent story that liberal Newsom is using some of the same tactics that conservative Scott Walker used during his recall in 2012. While Walker lashed out at "union thugs," Newsom is using the same tactic to demonize California Republicans, Kittle writes. He describes Newsom as a big labor stooge himself.
Now that city schools are experimenting with no police officers in the schools, Madison parents need to be on the alert, contends Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska. He predicts there will be fights and chaos in the halls without an officer nearby to help keep order.
In a column for WisOpinion, John Shutske, director of the UW Center for Agriculture Health and Safety, stresses the importance of using turn signals when traveling Wisconsin roads at a time of the year farm machinery is likely to be there, too.