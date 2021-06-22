State Debate: Tom Tiffany, Sen. 'Snowflake,' Rick Esenberg, 'Boss Vos' targeted today

Business blogger John Torinus says that UW Regents' new president, Edmund Manydeeds, will have to walk a high wire balancing act in his new role. He says the system faces many challenges ahead, some of them political, but most of all a need to build a long range plan on where the UW is going.
In a Milwaukee Independent column, Reggie Jackson posts an open letter to Wisconsin Cong. Tom Tiffany and asks him how he dares to claim that Juneteenth fuels separatism. Tiffany needs a history lesson, Jackson adds, and lists several things the congressman could learn.
Sen. "Snowflake" had a hard Juneteenth "down there," James Rowen says on his Political Environment blog. He writes about Johnson's visit to a Juneteenth celebration where he was booed by the crowd. You come "down here" and get disrespected, Johnson complained, to which Rowen responds that Johnson has had plenty of practice disrespecting others.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson contends that Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty's Rick Esenberg lost his debate with State Sen. Jeff Smith on WKOW-TV's Capital City Sunday over nonpartisan redistricting. Peterson says Esenberg didn't even come close in trying to defend the present gerrymandering system.
Columnist Bill Kaplan writes that the Supreme Court's decision upholding the Affordable Care Act was a loss for "Boss Vos." He notes that Vos and his GOP colleagues attempted to keep Wisconsin in the suit to overturn the ACA, but thankfully Democratic Atty. Gen. Josh Kaul was able to withdraw the state. Still, Vos continues the stubborn opposition to the state expanding Medicaid under the ACA.
The prison guard shortage is a complex issue, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. The paper contents that there's more than pay and benefits at issue, work conditions and other factors must be addressed, including whether there are too many inmates who need not be there.