State Debate: Today's commentary includes everything from Ron Johnson to the cicada that landed on Joe Biden

The Racine Journal Times warns city hall that letting contracts without competitive bidding is a bad idea. The Racine City Council recently awarded a $230,000 contract to a Milwaukee communications firm for a vaccine campaign. Racine firms should have had a chance to bid for the contract, the paper says, adding that cozy relationships on public contracts don't produce public confidence.
Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson notes that Trump country has a much lower gross domestic product than the rest of the country, but the story is quite different in Wisconsin. While Trump country garners about 29% GDP nationwide, it actually accounts for 57% in Wisconsin. He tries to come up with an answer why that's so, but can't.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey says that Mrs. Ron Johnson has been once again embarrassed by her husband, the U.S. senator from Wisconsin. He notes that YouTube has suspended Johnson for a week because his continues to push unproven treatments for COVID-19, not exactly a sign of intelligence.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen chimes in that Johnson continues to insist that the needy are lazy and need to get back to work. No, he's the lazy one, Rowen maintains, as evidenced by the YouTube suspension for his lazy thinking over the coronavirus.
Empower Wisconsin's M.D. Kittle complains that Gov. Tony Evers continues to lock down historic sites. He's got all this federal money at his disposal, yet he refuses to use it so that sites like the first state capitol at Belmont can re-open, the blogger contends. It isn't the coronavirus that's to blame, Kittle claims, but the governor.
In a Wisconsin Examiner commentary, Ruth Conniff wonders how long can Republicans keep running on resentment and austerity? The party refuses to invest in the state's schools, she uses as one example, all the while putting in jeopardy at least $1.5 million in federal funds to help out.
And on the lighter sider, blogger Bill Stokes "interviews" the cicada that landed on President Joe Biden's shirt collar the other day. He says the cicada was actually looking for Mitch McConnell, but he's still buried beneath the dirt after 17 years. So his visit with Biden was both personal and political, the cicada says.