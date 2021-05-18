State Debate: To get jobless benefits, people need to be seeking work, says the Racine Journal Times

The Racine Journal Times insists that the work search requirement needs to be reinstated for one to be eligible for job benefits. It made sense during the height of the pandemic to not require workers to be seeking jobs while collecting unemployment, but now as jobs are going unfilled, the requirement should be renewed, the paper editorializes.
The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram congratulates the State Senate for passing bipartisan measures to make changes to policing in the state, a sign that legislators can actually work together. The paper hopes that the Assembly and the governor will follow suit.
In a Janesville Gazette column, Our Wisconsin Revolution's Mike McCabe bemoans the Joint Finance Committee Republicans for stripping popular provisions from Gov. Tony Evers' proposed budget. The GOP legislators contend that they represented a "liberal wish list" when, in fact, polls show that everything from expanding Medicaid to raising the state's minimum wage enjoy strong support from all Wisconsinites, he writes.
In an Urban Milwaukee guest column, veteran Wisconsin political observer Bill Christofferson says that enough is never enough for the gun zealots among us. Now some legislative Republicans have come forth with a bill to make Wisconsin a gun sanctuary, he points out.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen calls on his readers to speak for a quiet, no snowmobile Blue Mound State Park. You have until tomorrow, May 19th, to register your feelings with the Department of Natural Resources and he provides instructions on how to do it.
On his Dom's Domain Politics blog, Dominique Paul Noth visits the current Israeli-Palestinian crisis and traces Jewish history since the days of Germany's Hitler. He explains why he believes that Israel over the past seven decades has lost its grip on U.S. thinking.
Right Wisconsin contributor Adam Ryback says that Marian Devotion promises to renew Wisconsin Catholicism. He contends that the principles of the devotion harken back to the days of Father Marquette who brought it to Wisconsin on his pioneering trip through the state.
Madison's rightie blogger calls the city of Madison's experiment with a 20 mile an hour speed limit another stupid idea. And so is the bicycle administrator's plans to close off lanes for bike use only this summer and the administrator's insistence that the bike lanes need to be distributed in other than just white neighborhoods.
Meanwhile, blogger Bill Stokes recommends that people unsettled by all that's happening around us these days take advantage of the spring weather and get outside and soak it in. It will make you fresh and energetic again -- at least somewhat, he adds.