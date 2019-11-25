Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey predicts that the state department's "truth tellers" during the impeachment hearings will wind up being named Time Magazine's Person of the Year. They have proven that truth and honesty are still alive in the nation, he adds.
Donald Trump continues to dream up vindications, insists Ed Heinzelman on Blogging Blue. The blogger points out examples of Trump's claims that investigators have never found any wrong doing when, Heinzelman says, they obviously aren't true.
In a RightWisconsin posting, Aaron Rodriguez insists the science behind cursive writing is unconvincing. That to mandate schools teach cursive, as state Rep. Jeremy Thiesfeldt wants to do, will cost $6 million, studies show that it just isn't worth it, he says.
Journalist Dave Daley, in a posting for the Bradley Foundation-supported Badger Institute, describes how difficult it is to end federal programs even when they're no longer working. He describes how U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, an unabashed liberal, and ultra-conservative Sean Duffy, then still a member of Congress, teamed up to defeat the closing of Job Corps Centers in northern Wisconsin, despite the centers' underperforming.
The Janesville Gazette lauds a Rock County jury for finding a man guilty of disorderly conduct even though he claimed that what he did was his right under the First Amendment. The defendant's broadsides at police officers was beyond the scope of freedom of speech, the paper maintains.