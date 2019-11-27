The Racine Journal-Times says it's time for the Wisconsin Legislature to have up or down votes on gun legislation, that it's not OK to open and adjourn a special session on gun safety bills in less than a minute. The Second Amendment is open to debate on what regulations are permissible, the paper adds.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen writes that Republican legislators in Kentucky are imitating Wisconsin by making "lame-duck" laws since they lost the governorship to a Democrat. Like here, GOP cheaters are finding ways to win even after losing, he writes.
Bill Osmulski of the MacIver Institute posts a critique of what he calls "Milwaukee courts' data-driven debacle." He insists that crime rates are on the rise because of "alternatives to incarceration" aimed at reducing the prison and jail populations. As a result, murderers and child rapists are going free on the streets, he insists.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska complains that the people didn't want the city's $40 wheel tax, but no one in city hall listened. He cites a Wisconsin State Journal story that examined 250 emails expressing support or non-support for the tax that became a part of Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway's budget. They ran 10 to one against it, the story reported.
In a Thanksgiving "prayer for America" written for RightWisconsin, former secretary of the State Department of Children and Families Eloise Anderson says that "identity politics" has replaced Jim Crow in American race relations. She insists that that's undermining the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.