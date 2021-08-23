State Debate: Tiffany and people of color, Gableman and Arizona, share the comments

Political Environment blogger James Rowen accuses 7th Dist. Wisconsin Cong. Tom Tiffany of fear-mongering over his criticism of the Biden administration admitting Afghan refugees into the country. Rowen says this is typical Tiffany behavior whenever the congressman confronts issues that deal with people of color.
It's called hoarding and it's unconscionable, says the Racine Journal Times of actions by wealthy countries dipping into vaccine supplies ahead of poorer struggling nations. For example, the UN's COVAX program has sent more than a half million doses to Britain while all of Africa has received less than half of that. The United States must keep its pledge to share the vaccines, the paper adds.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska isn't impressed with Jonathan Turley's piece in the Hill that contends there was no grand scheme to storm the Capitol on Jan. 6th because only five percent of the participants were organized. What's the minimum number of provocateurs to qualify as an organized insurrection?, he asks.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson notes that former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, picked by Robin Vos to lead a probe of Wisconsin's presidential vote, thinks the Arizona audit circus is serious stuff. He adds thar Vos' visit with Donald Trump last week lends credence that Vos will issue subpoenas to compel testimony in the investigation.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey tries to explain why most Americans did not know of the problems in Afghanistan. He says the country's citizenry didn't pay enough attention when it is its duty in a democracy to do so. But, he lays equal blame on the news media for failing to explain what both Donald Trump's policy and Biden's on withdrawing U.S. troops was likely to mean.
An editorial on the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blog site quotes former U.S. Ron Johnson's aide Ben Voekel that the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's editorial criticizing Johnson for a back-room deal to help campaign contributors as flat out wrong. "I know because I was there," Voekel insists.