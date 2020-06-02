State Debate: The twin crises, coronavirus and police brutality, dominate the debate

Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska doesn't think Donald Trump has it in him to appear on national television to address the violence plaguing the nation, besides, he adds, no one would believe him anyway. But, he adds, to blame Trump backers for the vandalism and looting on State Street is ridiculous. How many MAGA caps did you see on State Street, he asks.

Columnist Bill Kaplan, in a WisOpinion piece, comments on the milestones of the coronavirus pandemic, 100,000 dead and 40 million jobless. Yet, Donald Trump and Wisconsin's own Sen. Ron Johnson want to normalize the carnage, Johnson attempting to compare it to automobile accident deaths.

The Racine Journal Times is upset that campgrounds in Wisconsin parks are not yet open. The state ought to be encouraging people to get outside and go camping, the paper editorializes, adding that people can do so safely. It also calls for the opening of restrooms at the state facilities.