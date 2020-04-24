State Debate: The safe-at-home debate continues unabated

State Rep. Tony Kurtz, a Republican from Wonewoc, takes to Right Wisconsin to admonish Gov. Tony Evers for extending his stay at home order through most of May. It's time for leadership, proclaims Kurtz, adding that Evers' actions will destroy small businesses in the state.

Political Environment blogger James Rowen says it's to laugh when Assembly Speaker Robin Vos cries alligator tears to the Supreme Court, claiming that Gov. Evers hasn't been bipartisan in his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. This from the guy who spent the past year refusing to do a bipartisan thing with the governor.

Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska pooh-poohs a New York Times column that claims several right-wing groups are orchestrating the protests planned at the State Capitol today. He predicts that the stay at home protest will not be well organized and will include many brandishing flags and firearms, proving that if conservative organizations were behind it, it would actually be respectful.