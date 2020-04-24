State Debate: The safe-at-home debate continues unabated

State Rep. Tony Kurtz, a Republican from Wonewoc, takes to Right Wisconsin to admonish Gov. Tony Evers for extending his stay at home order through most of May. It's time for leadership, proclaims Kurtz, adding that Evers' actions will destroy small businesses in the state.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen says it's to laugh when Assembly Speaker Robin Vos cries alligator tears to the Supreme Court, claiming that Gov. Evers hasn't been bipartisan in his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. This from the guy who spent the past year refusing to do a bipartisan thing with the governor.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska pooh-poohs a New York Times column that claims several right-wing groups are orchestrating the protests planned at the State Capitol today. He predicts that the stay at home protest will not be well organized and will include many brandishing flags and firearms, proving that if conservative organizations were behind it, it would actually be respectful.
In a guest column for the Racine Journal Times, Racine Police Chief Art Howell clarifies how his department will deal with safe at home requirements, informing residents that officers will be as flexible as possible, but balancing the threat to health with the desire to open businesses and facilities. The chief is in a county where the sheriff has proclaimed he won't enforce Evers' rules.
Writing on the Badger Institute website, former Corrections official Patrick Hughes says that Wisconsin needs to update and reform its compassionate release policies once the coronavirus crisis is passed. It has several flaws that have prevented its full use during this crisis, he adds.
The conservative president of the village of Thiensville, in a WisOpinion column, wonders if Tony Evers is a political cadaver walking. Van Mobley contends that in talking with neighbors he's discovered that the medical profession is divided on requirements for shutting down the economy.
