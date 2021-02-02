State Debate: The masking debate continues uninterrupted

Noting that legislators in other states have died from COVID-19 after not wearing masks at official functions, columnist Bill Kaplan warns Assembly Speaker Robin Vos that he's being foolhardy in demanding an end to the governor's mask mandate. He notes that other conservatives get the need for masks and is having difficulty understanding Vos' and his GOP colleagues push back at health care security.
Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson wonders why, too. He posts a graph from a Columbia University model that shows the number of COVID cases based on when restrictions are lifted. If they remain in place until late July, the chart shows, there will be roughly 20 million fewer infections across the country, he writes.
Meanwhile, Milwaukee's right-wing radio host Dan O'Donnell pulls out a graph created by the Bradley Foundation-supported MacIver Institute that claims that COVID cases rose after every masking requirement issued by Gov. Evers. Proof, he declares, that the mandate hasn't worked.
The Racine Journal Times dismisses the battle over mask requirements as nothing more than politics as usual and calls for people to observe masking and social distancing regardless of what the politicians do. The paper adds that the good side of all these precautions is the steep drop in the number of ordinary flu cases this winter.
In a piece that appears in Urban Milwaukee, James Rowen writes about Wisconsin Cong. Tom Tiffany and white privilege. He notes that the new congressman from northern Wisconsin is opposed to President Joe Biden's appointment of the first Native American to lead the Department of Interior. He reports that Tiffany signed a letter opposing Deb Haaland's appointment, but adds it's an exercise in futility since House members have no say in presidential appointments anyhow.
Madison's rightie blogger comes to the defense of 33-year-old Alex Lasry, the son of the co-owners of the Milwaukee Bucks, who got a COVID shot last week and is now being criticized for it. Blaska notes that the shot would have gone to waste had he not got it. Get the vaccine out to anyone with an arm, the blogger insists.
Blogger Bill Stokes reports success on the vaccination front with his wife Phyllis joining him in getting that first shot to hopefully combat COVID-19. He reports that it was a time for celebration.