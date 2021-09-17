State Debate: The insurrection is far from over, columnist Bill Wineke insists

In a Channel 3000 column, Bill Wineke contends that the insurrection is not over. He says that although Jan. 6th is now history, the drive to subvert the Constitution continues among Republicans who are trying to gain control of state's elections to put themselves into absolute power.
Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson asserts that Joe Biden's vaccine plan actually helps Republican governors. States supporting Trump have a much greater chance of COVID deaths and Biden's mandate takes those governors off the hook, he writes.
Dr. Richard McGowan, a board member of the social justice organization Our Wisconsin Revolution, posts a commentary decrying the anti-masking fight in the Tomahawk school system. He notes that a pro-masking superintendent resigned after being confronted by anti-masking parents, who he maintains are putting Tomahawk's children at risk with their actions.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska notes the passing of Saturday Night Live comedian Norm MacDonald and pays tribute to his "subversive" comedy. He complains that today's late night shows just aren't funny anymore.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey comments on California Gov. Gavin Newsom's successful triumph against his recall. He writes that the election revealed once again just how devoid of morals, scruples and decency that the Republican Party has become.
M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite takes another shot at Gov. Tony Evers, insisting that he is still failing Wisconsin workers. He claims that the state's unemployment system has been mismanaged and is akin to Joe Biden's Afghanistan.
In a Wisconsin Examiner column, Robert Craig, executive director of Citizen Action of Wisconsin, says that after another state budget failure, the state needs a Democratic realignment. He insists that the progressive and moderate wings of the Democratic Party need to come together if they are to regain control of state government.