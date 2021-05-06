State Debate: The corrosion of the continued 'stolen election' claim gets examined today

Former Milwaukee right-wing radio host Charlie Sykes posts an open letter to former Wisconsin Cong. Paul Ryan telling him it's time for him to stand up to Fox News. He notes that Ryan is on Fox's board of directors and needs to call out the network's unyielding claim that the 2020 election was stolen and its continued racism and lies. But, all the while you have stood silent, Sykes adds. It's time to save your legacy, he writes.
But, will Ryan ride to the rescue?, asks Right Wisconsin's James Wigderson. He notes that Ryan appeared onstage with Cong. Liz Cheney, who has become a pirayah among the House leadership over her split with Trump backers and their election lies. Trouble is, who at Fox would listen to him, he wonders.
Meanwhile, Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska comes to the defense of Cheney in her battle with the MAGA wing of the Republican Party that continues to claim the 2020 election was stolen by Joe Biden. GOP does not stand for Get Out and Purge, he says.
The big lie about the election is having a corrosive effect on American democracy, adds Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. Those Republicans who stand up and speak out for the democratic ideals of the nation are met with retribution from what has become a personality cult in the party, he maintains. He posts a number of political cartoons underscoring his point.
Finally, a U.S. president acknowledges the Armenian genocide, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. The paper recounts a story it did years ago of a 94-year-old Racine resident who told of how her father and tens of thousands of others were rounded up by the Turks, never to be seen again. The response to the story convinced the paper years ago to acknowledge the genocide, it adds.
The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign posts its executive director Matt Rothschild's testimony opposing a slew of Republican-backed bills to add voting restrictions to the state's election laws. Say no to these anti-voter bills, Rothschild tells a legislative committee.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen says the city of Milwaukee's deal with the Milwaukee Tool Co. looks much better than the state's deal in Foxconn 1 or 2. The $20 million subsidy for 1,200 jobs doesn't require bigger highways and valuable rural land, he notes.
Business blogger John Torinus insists that anti-vaxxers fail in their civic responsibility. It just too bad that the politics of the day put individual liberty and indulgences ahead of obligations to our fellow Americans, Torinus adds.