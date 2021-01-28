State Debate: The bloggers debate the mask mandate

Following the State Senate's decision to overturn Tony Evers' mask mandate, Political Environment blogger James Rowen says Wisconsin is at a failed-state threshold because the power-crazed "death cult" Republicans are more interested in undermining the Democratic governor than keeping its citizens safe.
This isn't about masks, contends Milwaukee right-wing talk radio host Dan O'Donnell in a MacIver Institute column. He claims it's all about lawful, constitutional government, which he contends Gov. Tony Evers isn't doing by unilaterally declaring a mandate.
On a different subject, Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy takes on O'Donnell for his thin skin. He regularly launches insults on liberal people and institutions, but can't take criticism himself, Murphy charges. He points to a recent column O'Donnell wrote contending that his free speech was being abridged because Scott Ross, a citizen member of the State Ethics Board, called him a "white nationalist, genital wart" and called for a boycott of O'Donnell's station, WISN.
Blogger Bill Stokes, commenting on the GOP senators who want to forget what Donald Trump did, explores the term "unity" and comes up with several examples of what it really doesn't mean.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson points to a new report from the Congressional Budget Office that says Medicare-for-all would save from $42 billion to $743 billion in health care costs by the year 2030 alone. Yet, he adds, Republicans refuse to even consider it.
State Rep. Jim Steinke, the Republican majority leader in the Assembly, credits himself and his conservative colleagues in the Legislature for the good budget figures released by the state this week. He claims, in a Right Wisconsin piece, that their tax reductions the past several years has created the good numbers.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska insists the media ignored the facts in the Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha this past summer. He wonders if they will acknowledged their own role in spreading false and inflammatory stories about police shootings.