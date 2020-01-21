State Debate: Thanks to climate change, expect more lake shore damage, says James Rowen

Because of climate change we can expect more Lake Michigan shoreline destruction, says Political Environment blogger James Rowen. He points to a number of factors, including the lack of shallow water "shelf" ice that once helped buffer the waves and the increase of volatile weather that whips up waves to new heights.
The conservative website RightWisconsin endorses state Sen. Tom Tiffany for the Republican nomination for the vacant 7th Congressional seat that will be filled by a special election this spring. James Wigderson contends that Tiffany's GOP opponent, Jason Church, isn't committed to "draining the swamp" because he's being helped by former Assembly Speaker John Gard, who Wigderson insists is the "creature from the black lagoon."
The Racine Journal Times weighs in on the fight between PG&E and the Federal Emergency Management Administration over California's wildfires. The Wisconsin paper isn't happy that FEMA has threatened to get restitution from fire victims if the utility can't come up with the money.
In a column that appears in Urban Milwaukee, Steve Walters comments what a difference 14 months make. Former Gov. Scott Walker didn't propose any water quality legislation during his tenure, but now new Gov. Tony Evers and the state Legislature have both made clean water a priority. The question, he notes, is whether they can agree on any legislation.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska gives politics a rest today, opting instead to ask "what the hell was going on out there?" during the Packers-49ers game on Sunday. He suggests former GM Ted Thompson's horrible drafts must share the blame.