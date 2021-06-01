State Debate: Texting 911, GOP's poverty policies, Kenosha riots all get aired today

Expanding 911 capability to texting is well worth the $200,000 investment, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. The newspaper says countless lives have been saved by the system and even more could be if people could contact the emergency number texting from their cell phones. It notes that neighboring Kenosha has already done so and Racine County should make the investment, too.
In an op-ed for Urban Milwaukee, James Rowen calls the GOP the "pain and suffering party." Led by Robin Vos, he charges, the party repeatedly backs policies causing poverty, sickness and death. He quotes a local physician who describes the suffering caused by the party's refusal to expand Medicaid.
Right Wisconsin's James Wigderson says that Kenosha riots last summer may have aided Trump's campaign effort in Wisconsin. He notes that the magazine the Economist has concluded that Trump got more votes in Kenosha County that he would otherwise have been expected.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska concludes that the news suggesting that the coronavirus may have actually been released by a lab in Wuhan, China, shows the media's bias. He quotes from a New York Times columnist Ross Douthat that suggests the media purposely downplayed the possibility, which is still being debated. What else can the news screw up, he asks.
Blogging Blue's Zach Wisniewski posts a video of "traitor" Michael Flynn calling for a coup to depose Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. The retired general and former security advisor made the remarks during a speech on Memorial Day weekend in Dallas, Wisniewski notes.