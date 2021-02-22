State Debate: Texas learns a lesson, Tony Evers' budget, Rush Limbaugh among today's topics

Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey writes that the problems now facing Texas are a textbook example of what happens when people refuse to pay taxes for programs aimed at their own well-being. Perhaps, we should send Texas officials civics books where they read up on what it means to build infrastructure for unforeseen events.
The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign's Matt Rothschild blogs that he likes what he sees in Gov. Tony Evers' proposed 2021-23 budget, especially what he considers his key passage on expanding health care and bolstering public education in the state.
Evers' secretary of transportation designee Craig Thompson, in an Urban Milwaukee guest column, says the governor is living up to his campaign promises to repair Wisconsin's roads. During 2020, the state completed 375 projects in all corners of the state, he writes.
Alas, Milwaukee right-wing radio host Dan O'Donnell, posting on the MacIver Institute blog, contends that it is an unserious budget from an unserious governor. He obviously cares more about picking political fights than he does governing, the Rush Limbaugh acolyte adds.
Speaking of Limbaugh, do you suppose it could actually be true that Assembly Speaker Robin Vos wants him honored in Wisconsin?, asks Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson. Sure, why not shove this crackpot down everyone's throat, he adds, by following Vos' request to lower the flags to half-mast.
Let us now praise Rush Limbaugh, adds Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy. He also comments on Vos' letter to Gov. Evers, asking that he lower the flags over the Capitol. But, he mentions others who he believes mimicked Limbaugh's divisiveness, including former right-wing Milwaukee radio host Charlies Sykes, who now proclaims to be a moderate.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reiterates its contention that U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and Congressmen Tom Tiffany and Scott Fitzgerald need to go. In a strongly worded editorial, the newspaper urges Wisconsin voters to dump these three politicians in the next election for their fealty to the false claims if Donald Trump and, in Johnson's case, his whitewash of the Jan,. 6th insurrection.
Blogging Blue's Zach Wisniewski visits the controversy over an old tweet authored by Deb Kerr, one of the two finalists for state superintendent of public instruction, but comments the main issue in the coming election is Kerr's refusal to say she opposes sending taxpayer money to more voucher schools while her opponent Jill Underly is staunchly opposed.