State Debate: Texas Dems, Biden's competition order, critical race theory draw comments today

Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey says you have to admire the Texas Democratic caucus for showing the spirit to fight for voting rights as they walked out of the Capitol and flew to Washington, D.C., to meet with members of Congress in an effort to block the Texas GOP's assault. They're an inspiration, Humphrey contends.
In a piece for the Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune, Shawn Phetteplace of the Wisconsin Main St. Alliance and Julie Keown-Bomar of the Wisconsin Farmers Union team up to laud President Joe Biden's recent executive order promoting more competition. It will help Wisconsin small business and its farmers, they say.
In a Wisconsin Examiner column, O. Ricardo Pimentel asks what's behind the outrage about critical race theory and answers that many legislators are afraid that policies they've been pushing for years will be exposed for the disadvantages it brings to people of color.
In a column for the Milwaukee Courier, State Rep. LeKeisha Myers writes about being Black in the Ivory Tower. She comments on recent difficulties faced by Black academics to get tenure at elite universities. It's called the Black tax, she says, meaning Blacks must work twice as hard to get ahead.
Empower Wisconsin's M.D. Kittle writes about Gov. Tony Evers' "shifting views" on law enforcement. The blogger contends that Evers is two-faced by vetoing a budget cut for Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes' security detail, but having no problem criticizing Kenosha police last summer during unrest there.
Blogger Bill Stokes, on the occasion of the 2021 All-Star Game is reminded of an ASG he attended back in 1953 at Crosley Field in Cincinnati where as a young soldier he got two autographs from Satchel Paige and had a conversation with Ted Williams who, too, was just returning from Korea.