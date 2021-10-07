State Debate: Tearing down Capitol statues was stunningly ignorant, says the Racine Journal Times

Now that the statue of celebrated Wisconsin abolitionist Hans Christian Heg has been restored on Capitol Square, the Racine Journal Times comments on how stunningly ignorant it was to tear it down in the first place. Claiming that the Heg statue and another one representing Wisconsin's Miss Forward were a false narrative that the state supports Black people was ridiculous, the paper editorializes.
Business blogger John Torinus applauds State Sen. Roger Roth's ideas to reshape the University of Wisconsin system, combining some campuses and separating the state universities from Madison. But, he says, the senator has to look deeper and include K-12 education in his planning because of its increasing relationship with the UW.
In a La Crosse Tribune column, William Park-Sutherland and Todd Mahr, two health care specialists, asks readers to meet the 91,000 Wisconsinites who need BadgerCare extension. They describe the typical state residents who are now shut out of Medicaid because the Legislature refuses to expand it.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska insists that Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway's claim that her budget is adding eight police officers to Madison's department is erroneous. She's actually reducing the force by four, he contends, because the city is absorbing part of the town of Madison and should actually be adding 12 officers, not 8.
The redistricting hypocrites are striking again, writes M.D. Kittle on the Empower Wisconsin blogsite. While liberals decry state maps as being gerrymandered, they are busy gerrymandering their own political bases in Milwaukee and Dane Counties and in the city of Madison, he charges.
In a blog for the right-wing MacIver Institute, Milwaukee talk radio entertainer Dan O'Donnell celebrates an Eau Claire High School freshman for staring down COVID-19 tyranny. He calls her Eau Claire's Joan of Arc.