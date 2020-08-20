State Debate: Teaching history, the Dem convention, infected motorcyclists all get mentioned today

"We should be teaching more history, not less," editorializes the Racine Journal Times in response to an Illinois legislator and others who want schools to stop teaching history until texts and other materials "get it right." Yes, we need new lessons and reading material that adds to the history we are teaching now. We need more, but don't discard what we have, the paper adds.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen urges Wisconsin health officials to keep track of motorcyclists returning from the huge Sturgis, S.D., rally. He suspects that gathering unmasked and with no social distancing will infect many who will bring the virus back to their home states, adding to our current woes.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman blasts Scott Walker for a recent tweet claiming that if Joe Biden was such a great vice president why didn't Barack Obama promote him to run for president instead of Hillary Clinton. Heinzelman points out that there was a main reason Biden didn't run and it wasn't Obama who convinced him. And he calls himself a Christian, the blogger says of Walker and calls on him to apologize.
Right Wisconsin's James Wigderson complains that Democrats have no respect for Wisconsin. He writes that not only did the Democrats reduce their convention to a softball-sized league tournament, but removed Wisconsin from the convention's logo and replaced it with a graphic of the U.S.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy shares his takeaways from the opening days of the Dem convention, among them Milwaukee was invisible, the format rocked and Michelle Obama was a disappointment. Yes, she had her moments, he says of Obama, but there's something off-putting telling the current president that he lacks the humanity of the previous president and vice president.
In a WisOpinion column, Deborah Severson, a member of the Veterans for Trump organization, complains that defunding the police will hurt Wisconsin. We should never apologize for sending brave men and women into the streets to protect others, she insists, claiming the Democratic led cities like Milwaukee are watching their crime rates rise.
