State Debate: Teacher workforce diversity, state's jobless aid, bad water pipes get aired today

In a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel column, James Causey writes that Wisconsin's teacher workforce in not very diverse, but it doesn't have to be that way. He notes that Black student dropout rates drop considerably when they have teachers that look like them. He explores ways some have found to increase diversity.
In a Right Wisconsin posting, Joe Handrick, ex-governor Scott Walker's unemployment administrator, claims that Tony Evers is taking the state's unemployment program from "first to the worst." He contends the extra $300 Evers is giving to the jobless has upset the system's balance and he approves of the GOP-controlled Legislature's attempt to end the $300.
Chair of the Public Service Commission, Rebecca Cameron Valcq, in a WisOpinion column, extols the success of the state's Focus on Energy program and she urges the Wisconsin Legislature to increase funding in the new budget for the program that promotes energy efficiency.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen complains that Wisconsin legislators enjoy de-stressing perks in their government jobs, but specialize in working to make life stressful for ordinary citizens they are supposed to be serving. He cites as the most recent example, the Republican's plan to squeeze education aid that is stressing out school officials who are faced with losing billions in federal help.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey writes that President Joe Biden must honor his longtime anti-death penalty stance and not execute the Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. Humphrey says he's disappointed to learn that the administration wants the death penalty reinstated for the bomber.
Wisconsin's 4th District Cong. Gwen Moore and Megan Severson, the state director of Wisconsin Environment, in an Urban Milwaukee column, outline the urgency needed to replace lead water pipes and aging sewer systems that are polluting water in Wisconsin and elsewhere in the country.