State Debate: Take the longview on Thanksgiving, the Beloit Daily News says, next year will be fine

The Beloit Daily News counsels its readers to take the long view this Thanksgiving. Yes, the coronavirus and what appears to be a broken political system doesn't make this the joyous occasion that it should be, the paper says, but history tells us this, too, will pass. Next year the odds are you'll be having the entire family over for Thanksgiving dinner.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy notes the news that Foxconn's Racine County plant could manufacture circuit boards for Google instead of making high tech large LCD screens as originally proposed. But, Murphy suggests caution in believing this is true, considering all the promises the firm has made that never were fulfilled.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen notes that Waukesha County's Covid cases continue to rise and now its the fourth highest county in the state. He wonders if Donald Trump's visits near the end of October contributed to the spread, adding that those maskless rallies were culprits in other states.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska insists that minority residents aren't "woke" enough for Madison's alders. He singles out the City Council's decision not to ban alcohol consumption in Allied Park, despite a request from the neighborhood association. The reason they gave? he asks. Because it might discriminate against minorities.
On his Kickass the doorstop dog blog, Bill Stokes comments on Tuesday morning's snow. He remembers how that first snowfall used to be an occasion of excitement and joy. Now, at this age, it's become nothing but a pain in the posterior, he comments.
